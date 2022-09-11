BART announced that SF police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened at the 24th Street Station in San Francisco on August 28.

Following a stabbing on an Oakland BART train on Friday, August 27t, two men were filmed by surveillance cameras at the Mission District surveillance arguing near the elevator on Saturday, August 28. As the scene became more violent, one man was stabbed by the other — and the victim, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jabaree Harris, walked down the stairs into the station before collapsing. Harris was later pronounced dead by first responders.

Now, the man believed to be responsible for his death was successfully identified and arrested by police; 42-year-old Richard Henry Visor was taken into custody by the SFPD on Friday.

According to KTVU, BART police announced that the arrest was made Friday, with the agency adding this was a "huge win for our riders."

"This arrest is a huge win for our riders and once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our network of surveillance cameras and working collaboratively with our partner agencies," said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez, per the news outlet. "The message to violent criminals should be clear, if you commit a crime at BART, we will have your image and we will find you."

A BART spokesperson told the Chronicle the rapid transit agency maintains a network of more than 4,000 cameras that are found in parking lots, plazas, stations, and trains, as well.

Related: Man Fatally Stabbed at SF BART Station, Suspect Still at Large

Photo: Courtesy of BART San Francisco