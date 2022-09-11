- San Francisco police released a statement about a fatal Saturday morning stabbing in Bayview. Around 6:24 a.m. yesterday, police discovered a 33-year-old male victim on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in Bayview who was stabbed; the man was pronounced dead on the scene after on-site first responders failed to revive him; officers with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest a suspect in relation to the deadly stabbing. [KRON4]
- The Mosquito Fire swelled to over 41,000 acres overnight. However, fire crews have made progress in controlling this year's largest wildfire (so far), with 10% of it reportedly contained as of Saturday morning. [CAL FIRE]
- The Chronicle has officially endorsed Prop 30. It’s a ballot measure that would tax the income of Californians making more than $2M per year and raise more than $3.5B per year for the production of zero-emission vehicles, which would also include freight trucks and buses, as well as financially supporting projects around the infrastructure needed to charge them. [Chronicle]
- It's been 21 years since 9/11. Collectively, the 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil; President Biden marked the day by honoring the "precious lives stolen from us" during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon. [ABC7/ NYT]
- FYI: Bissap Baobab’s new "Big Baobab" restaurant will start serving dinner service this upcoming week. [Hoodline]
- The Halibut ceviche at State Bird Provisions is one of the most unique takes on the dish anywhere in San Francisco. [Eater SF]
- Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully continued their victorious counteroffensive taking back parts of the northeastern part of the country — lending what might be a turning point in the Kremlin's war on Ukraine. [Associated Press]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Crystal Attoree