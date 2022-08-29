Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, a man was stabbed at the BART station at 24th and Mission streets in San Francisco; the victim later succumbed to his wounds and the suspect remains at large after fleeing the area.

According to BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez, surveillance cameras at the station showed two men arguing near the elevator yesterday afternoon. As the scene escalated, one man was stabbed by the other; the victim was filmed walking down the stairs into the station before collapsing on the platform.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. 24th St. Mission has reopened and trains are stopping at 24th St. Mission station. The station was previously closed due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 29, 2022

BART staff tried to help the victim, but he ultimately died — and the other man who stabbed him during the argument was nowhere to be found.

The station temporarily closed due to police activity, but eventually recovered and reopened, allowing trains to stop at 24th St. Mission station. (This is the same station that was previously fenced off before being "liberated" earlier this month.)

"BART Police are working with the San Francisco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect," Alvarez concluded in his statement.

This stabbing follows a man who was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train in Oakland Friday; they were taken to Highland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7081.

Photo: Courtesy of BART San Francisco