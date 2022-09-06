Two women were shot, one of them fatally, on Friday night in San Francisco's Bayview/Hunters Point.

The shooting happened September 4 around 10:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, which is in the area of the Oakdale housing project. Officers from the SFPD's Bayview Station were the first on the scene.

The SFPD put out a release about the incident, but they did not specify whether the victims were found inside a dwelling or outside, only that the two female victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," the SFPD says. "Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and medical staff one of the victims succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

This was San Francisco's 34th homicide for the year to date, which is almost exactly on par with the homicide rate last year at this time.

As the Chronicle notes, this is the ninth homicide of the year in the Bayview area.

This summer saw a spate of killings in the area, several of them in and around the Sunnydale housing project. More recently, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in the killing of his father and stepmother in a Bayview District home.

Top image: The 1000 block of Oakdale Ave., via Google Street View