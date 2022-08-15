A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the killings of two people said to be related to him inside a Bayview District home.

The San Francisco Police Department says that officers responded to the scene of a double homicide in a residence on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue early Saturday morning, around 2:45 a.m. Inside the home they discovered two victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personal were called to the scene and the victims were transported to a hospital, but both were ultimately pronounced dead.

Neither victim has yet been publicly identified.

The police quickly detained a relative of the victims at the scene, 23-year-old Irvin Hernandez Flores. It has not yet been revealed how Hernandez Flores is related to the victims.

Based on the pending charges, there may have also been a child in the home as well.

Hernandez Flores is being held on one count of burglary and one count of child endangerment, in addition to two counts of homicide.

Anyone with information in the case can call the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

These were San Francisco's 30th and 31st homicides of the year to date. They follow a spate of killings of younger male victims around the Visitiacion Valley neighborhood earlier this month which may or may not be interconnected.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson