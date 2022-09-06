- The East Bay saw a brush fire grow quickly Monday evening, and a blackout that hit several neighborhoods in Pleasant Hill. The fire, dubbed the Franklin Fire, was burning in the Martinez hills in the area of Highway 4 and Cummings Skyway, and was quickly contained after growing to over 100 acres. No structures were threatened, but there was an evacuation warning that was later lifted. [ABC 7 / KPIX]
- The Chronicle has been very interested in post-pandemic recovery of the Haight Ashbury neighborhood, with several recent articles highlighting its resurgent restaurants and Airbnb traffic. Now there's a new piece talking about how street life has come back more into "balance," as one longtime resident says, along with tourist foot traffic, after an odd uptick in homicides last year. [Chronicle]
- It was over 114 degrees in Vacaville on Monday, and San Francisco broke a temperature record for the day, hitting 97 degrees, blowing past the previous record of 93 from 2004. Livermore also broke its all-time record, hitting 116 degrees, with the previous record of 108 dating back to 1950. [KRON4]
- 18 people died in car crashes over Labor Day Weekend in California, and the CHP had clocked 848 DUI arrests as of Monday, with 24 hours left in their Maximum Enforcement Period. [KRON4]
- A 74-year-old woman was mugged in broad daylight just steps from her home in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood, and she describes the violent purse-snatching by young suspects who jumped into a waiting getaway car. [KTVU]
- A pair of burglary suspects were arrested Sunday after being caught by a homeowner in Walnut Creek, and then leading law enforcement on a chase to Orinda, where they crashed their vehicle. [East Bay Times]
- An 80-year-old liquor store owner in Norco, California, in Riverside County, is being celebrated as a hero in his pro-gun community for shooting an armed robbery suspect who was then heard screaming on surveillance video "he shot my arm off!" [East Bay Times]
Photo: FireCrockett/Twitter