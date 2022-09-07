- California power authorities declared a Stage 3 emergency at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the sixth day of this brutal heatwave, but by 8 p.m. they were able to call it off without rolling blackouts. Several cities in Northern California — including Alameda, Palo Alto, and Healdsburg — cut power voluntarily to a few areas, and authorities thanked state residents for conserving power where they could. [New York Times]
- Once again in the deep East Bay, there was a heat-related track issue on BART that was still being repaired as of Wednesday morning. It's reportedly a "kink" in the track between Concord and Pleasant Hill, and BART said to expect delays through the morning rush hour. [KPIX]
- An underground electrical fire caused a power outage in Morgan Hill on Tuesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Three schools in Novato don't have air conditioning installed, so amid this week's heat they are letting students out early each day, at 12:45. [KPIX]
- A Trump-appointed federal judge just struck down part of California's aid-in-dying law — the part that requires physicians to participate in spite of moral of religious objections by providing a referral to another physician. [Chronicle]
- The SPAC intended to back Trump’s Truth Social is facing a looming deadline with shareholders apparently not in favor of extending the merger agreement to keep Trump’s media venture alive. [CNN]
- After taking a year off in 2020 and scaling back to a smaller affair last year, Hiero Day was back to its true form in Oakland on Monday, for its 10th anniversary, and KQED has pics.
