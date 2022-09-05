- The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
- Don't forget that nightly street sweeping and parking meters are still enforced today by SFMTA — but daytime street cleaning and other SFMTA street parking enforcement won't be practiced today. [sfmta.com]
- Firefighters saved a six-month-old baby after being left in a hot car in Oakland over the weekend. [KTVU]
- With today's weather, there's no better time to cool off with a chilled wine from Rose's Taproom in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood. [Eater SF]
- There was a massive, loud sideshow in the Mission District Sunday night at Duboce Avenue and Valencia Street that shut down the intersection for about 15 minutes. [KTVU]
- Not exactly a surprise: Thousands convened on Bay Area beaches yesterday to find respite from the heat. [ABC7]
- There was a plane crash involving a twin-engine plane in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing the two men on board. [KTVU]
- An opinion piece today in the New York Times waxes on how work from high school and college journalists can give us an open window into an ever-evolving world. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/travelview