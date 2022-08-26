In the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk, a Delaware judge has ordered both parties to turn over more documentation to opposing lawyers. The social media giant is in the process of suing the multi-hyphen billionaire after he abandoned his $44B deal to acquire the company; Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ordered Twitter to provide Musk's attorneys with more data regarding the company's claim that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake — and the judge also rejected Musk's efforts to protect details about the methods he used in his attempt to terminate the deal. [CBS Bay Area]

This current circulating strain of monkeypox is unlike any other. Of the 47,000 cases identified worldwide, at least six infections have proved fatal, mostly due to complications with brain swelling, but the range of symptoms has been uncharacteristic of the disease; some patients reported bumps akin to the size of those caused by ingrown hairs — while others had no visible lesions at all, but suffered excruciating pain when swallowing, urinating or emptying their bowels. [New York Times]

A shooting on a BART train near the Lake Merritt station injured one person Friday. A yet-named individual was wounded multiple times this afternoon during a shooting on a train near the Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland; the man was taken to Highland Hospital shortly before 2 p.m. for his wounds — and the suspect is still at large. [KRON4]

Organizers of the Silicon Valley Pride parade are expecting around 20,000 people at San Jose's Plaza de Cesar Chavez this weekend. [ABC7]

Rent-A-Relic – Oakland's niche car rental company that offers customers the chance to drive vintage autos — has been around for over 30 years. [Oaklandside]

At long last, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will soon open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain in San Jose after a year-plus delay. [Hoodline]

And... well, it looks like Trump mixed top-secret, confidential government documents with various newspapers and magazines. [Associated Press]

Photo: A sign is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, reached an agreement to purchase social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)