*The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the death of a monkeypox patient, and it is believed to be the first monkeypox death in the United States. A monkeypox infection is almost never life-threatening, but in this case, the Harris County patient was described as “severely immunocompromised.” There have been 15 deaths attributed to monkeypox worldwide. [KRON-4]

* A Solano Community College graduate who had been missing for nearly a week, Tyler Kincaid has been found in southern California. There is very little detail, but thankfully Kincaid is in healthy condition, and was apparently en route to his transfer school at Cal Poly Pomona. [Chronicle]

*This ongoing algal blooms continue to kill fish galore, and will probably get worse with this week's expected heat wave, but people are still swimming in the Bay. Swimmers say they feel slimy when they get out of the water, try to avoid swallowing any water, and have heard of cases of swimmers getting rashes and itchy eyes. But they keep swimming in that water anyway! [SF Standard]

*Elon Musk and Twitter exchanged more legal salvos in their ongoing trial, Musk because of the recent security allegations of a whistleblower, with Twitter rebutting those are unreliable claims from a third party. [KPIX]

*Donald Trump’s running joke of a social media app Truth Social is officially banned from the Google Play store, because it allows too many threats and incitements of violence. [BBC]

*Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, credited with ending Russia’s “Iron Curtain” era, has died. He was 91. [Associated Press]

