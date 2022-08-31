- The FDA has cleared Pfizer's and Moderna's updated COVID vaccines targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 variants to be administered in September. We now just need to wait for the CDC to lay out eligibility priorities. [Associated Press]
- One person died in a single-vehicle crash into the median on I-80 near Richmond just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. [KTVU]
- Santa Rosa had a crime-filled weekend last weekend, with the city's police making 47 arrests between Friday and Monday, and there was a stabbing at a local motel. [KRON4]
- Ahead of Labor Day Weekend traffic into the Delta, the Rio Vista Bridge on Route 12 in Solano County has gotten stuck in the "up" position, and there's no current timeline for when it may be fixed. [Chronicle]
- Asking rents in San Francisco are up 11% year over year for August, and demand for studios is up. [Socketsite]
- This week's heatwave may bring a 126-degree high in Death Valley, which would mark the hottest day ever recorded on Earth in September. [Chronicle]
- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 of its stores and laying off 20% of its staff. [CNN]
- In a new legal filing, the Justice Department alleges that Trump and his staff at Mar-a-Lago "likely concealed and removed" sensitive materials from a storage closet in an effort to obstruct the feds' efforts to retrieve them. [Associated Press]
Photo: Sundry Photography/Getty Images