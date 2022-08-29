- Remember that crazy Labor Day Weekend heatwave in 2017 when SF hit 106 degrees? It may not be that crazy hot in the city this week, but a major heat dome is setting up over California that expected to bring triple-digit temps for multiple days in the North, East, and South bays, and SF should definitely see beach days and some hot conditions by Saturday and Sunday. [Chronicle / Twitter]
- A 13-year-old was found shot and wounded at a school in East Oakland Monday, Madison Park Academy, and an arrest has been made of a 12-year-old suspect. [KPIX / KTVU]
- A San Francisco man jailed for a 2008 homicide he insists he didn't commit, but which was committed with his gun and his car, was set to be released early under Chesa Boudin's Innocence Commission, but DA Brooke Jenkins pushed back to re-review the case, and the man may serve another 10 years. [Chronicle]
- There was a crash and truck spill early Monday on I-80 in Vacaville that dumped a whole lot of tomatoes on the roadway. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- Insurers are dropping policies in fire-prone areas of California, and telling the state it should update its rate regulations to reflect more frequent wildfires. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Joe Biden is set to deliver a prime-time address on Thursday from Independence Hall in Philadelphia "on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" and the fight against "ultra-MAGA" fascists running in the midterms. [Associated Press]
- Tickets for what could be Serena Williams' final singles match before retirement tonight at the U.S. Open were selling for as much as $7,500, though she is likely to advance past this first round. [New York Times]
Photo: George Chandrinos