- From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, people can walk in at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital's building 30 to receive a monkeypox vaccine. The drop-in clinic administered 246 monkeypox vaccines Friday before the it closed for the work week; this will be the second weekend monkeypox vaccine clinic held by SFDPH and will remain open tomorrow until units are exhausted. [Twitter]
- Speaking of inoculations: SFDPH is also hosting a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine event today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southeast Health Center. Food trucks will be on-site at the health center at 2401 Keith Street for the event, as well. [Twitter]
- A slew of new business, which most recently included a new location from Señor Sisig, at SF's Ferry Building has helped the staple attraction usher in a new wave of foot traffic. [ABC7]
- Dave’s Hot Chicken is now serving its small (but mighty) menu at a new location in Sunnyvale at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. [Hoodline]
- A recent study showed that Sonoma County is the most vulnerable region to costly damages caused by atmospheric rivers in the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- AI has recently given us a window into what a black hole might sound like — and, too, has given us the ability to distinguish healthy coral reefs from less healthy ones by the soundscape in the ecosystem. [Mongabay]
- NASA is planning to return humans to the lunar surface with the Artemis program and will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon. [CNN]
- The New York Times took some time away from putting San Francisco in a clickbait box of hate to wax that we — all of a sudden! — are not apologizing for our cold summers anymore. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/yyyahuuu