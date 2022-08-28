- Small businesses in Chinatown saw a boom in sales Saturday when thousands attended the City's Moon Festival. The festival itself, which dates back over 3,000 years, has been a decades-old staple happening in San Francisco, which saw record crowds yesterday, helping boost foot traffic in the "hard it" area — "for the last two years, we have been very hard hit in our community, as you know... so this is about casting away the bad juju that we have been experiencing and also (about) a renewed energy." [ABC7]
- A small earthquake rattled Alum Rock, just east of San Jose. The 3.1-magnitude tremor was reportedly felt through some of the South Bay region; no damages were reported. [KRON4]
- There's a Bay Area air quality advisory in effect for Sunday. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for today as haze from the Rum Creek Fire is expected to linger in the area; air quality is not expected to be unhealthy and affected. [baaqmd.com]
- JAFR: Ordering the tasting menu at Atelier Crenn makes for one of the best gastronomic things you can do in San Francisco. [Eater SF]
- FYI: Today's the last day of the Silicon Valley Pride Parade & Festival — an annual event that organizers estimate will collectively attract more than 20,000 people this year — which will cap off with a day-long carnival of activities. [Hoodline]
- 826 Valencia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting under-resourced students ages six to eighteen with their creative and expository writing, just celebrated its 20th year of operation. [Mission Local]
- Amid the current severe drought conditions, water district representatives in multiple counties across California are getting more creative in ways to stop repeat violators... which now includes installing restrictors on pipes. [CNN]
Photo: Getty Images/encrier