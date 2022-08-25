- The Porsche Paul Pelosi was driving at the time of his Memorial Day DUI arrest is up for auction, and is currently sitting in a lot in Martinez. The model typically retails for $168,576, though this one still has some dents from the accident which are likely to drive down the cost. Unless you’re a Pelosi-hater who really wants it as a souvenir? [TMZ]
- Parts of the Oakland Hills, Piedmont, and areas east of Lake Merritt lost power for several hours this morning and early afternoon, with 24,000 PG&E customers affected. The outage lasted as long and two and a half hours for some people, and PG&E is still unsure of the cause. [Chronicle]
- Another public relations setback for Another Planet Entertainment’s quest to convert the Castro Theatre, as the SF Small Business Commission balked at issuing a statement of support. The statement of support would have been largely symbolic anyway, but the commissioners still delayed the vote over an overwhelming amount of public comment backlash. [Hoodline]
- Now that Tartine Bakery and Tartine Manufactory are unionized, they’re working on negotiating their first contract, and negotiations are at an “impasse.” [Eater SF]
- Aging punk rock bands the Circle Jerks and the Descendents playing the UC Theater both Thursday and Friday nights. [KPIX]
- In other aging rocker news, Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield has filed from divorce from his wife of 25 years, Francesca Hetfield. [Consequence of Sound]
Image: Ronan Furuta via Unsplash