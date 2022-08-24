- Dreamforce kicks off September 20, and it's still unclear how big it's going to be — but definitely won't be as big as 2019 still. Salesforce is saying it expects "tens of thousands of in-person attendees" who will generate $40 million in revenue for the city, which is less than a fourth of what 2019's conference generated with its 170,000 attendees. [SF Business Times]
- The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a string of arson-looking dumpster and trash-can fires that happened in the last week in SoMa and the Western Addition. The department is seeking volunteered doorbell-camera footage if you live in the area of the fires. [Mission Local]
- Facebook and Twitter say they've detected and removed an influence campaign with origins in the U.S., promoting U.S. interests abroad, that has been live for about five years. [New York Times]
- An explosion Sunday night at a home in Santa Rosa was apparently caused by a 22-year-old man trying to manufacture butane hash oil — and he's been accused of endangering two young sisters, ages 7 and 12. [Press Democrat]
- Perhaps it's a sign of the times, but Contra Costa County has just rescinded its COVID vaccine mandate for for first-responders and emergency personnel. [KPIX]
- Senor Sisig opens its Ferry Building location this Friday! [KRON4]
- Firefighters from Cal Fire CZU, Woodside Fire Department, and San Mateo County all assisted in a rescue Tuesday when a man's car went over a cliff on a back road in La Honda. [SFGate]
- After Biden's announcement about student loan forgiveness this morning, the federal student loan website has been overwhelmed all day and non-functional with everybody trying to log in and see if they're eligible. [KRON4]
- And Biden has just named Kim Cheatle to be the second woman in history to lead the Secret Service. [New York Times]
