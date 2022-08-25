- Yet another study finds that San Francisco's Financial District is the slowest to recover after the pandemic out of many cities' downtown. SF's downtown has fared the worst, two years later, out of 62 North American cities. [ABC 7]
- A temporary paving patch on the 3200 block of Clay Street, in Presidio Heights, created a dangerous hump on a Slow Street that has landed at least two bicyclists in the hospital. One 30-year-old man riding home to the Marina from Outside Lands landed in the ICU with potentially permanent injuries. [Chronicle]
- The San Rafael man facing a federal domestic violence charge, following an altercation in Yosemite National Park, allegedly threatened murder-suicide. [KRON4]
- A police chase on Wednesday afternoon tore through pedestrian walkways and dead-end streets in several Western Addition housing complexes, before the suspect ultimately ran out of road and was apprehended. [KPIX]
- SF Police are investigating a road-rage incident Monday night that ended with a suspect brandishing a weapon and damaging several vehicles. [NBC Bay Area]
- SoMa nightclub Holy Cow is about to reopen as Eve, which is using scantily clad women in its marketing. [Hoodline]
Photo: Google Street View