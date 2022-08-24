Five officers have already been charged with lurid sexual misconduct charges for exploiting incarcerated women at the Dublin federal correctional facility, and the ex-warden was just indicted on charges involving two more victims.

The Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin (FCI Dublin) has a few celebrity claims to fame. Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman served her brief sentence there in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal from 2019, as did Full House star Lori Laughlin. Smallville’s Allison Mack is still there for her role in the NXIVM sex cult scandal. Past celebrities incarcerated there include Patty Hearst and "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss, and Forbes once named the facility one of “America's 10 Cushiest Prisons.”

We should probably dispense with this stereotype of FCI Dublin as a “country club” prison, considering that we know of some really stomach-churning sexual abuses the women incarcerated there have had to endure. NBC Bay Area reports that the prison’s former warden Ray J. Garcia has been indicated on charges of sexually abusing three women incarcerated there, and he’s one of five FCI Dublin officers facing federal charges of abusing their power to commit sex crimes.

Garcia was already indicted last September on one count of sexual abuse of a ward. “Garcia knowingly had sexual contact with at least one inmate victim while she was incarcerated at FCI Dublin and was under his custodial, supervisory, or disciplinary authority,” Justice Department said at the time. “Further, the complaint alleges that Garcia requested that the victim, and at least one other inmate, strip naked for him when he did his rounds at FCI Dublin. Garcia allegedly took photographs of the victim naked in a cell at FCI Dublin.”

The new indictment from Tuesday adds that he lied to investigator about it, and "further charges Garcia with sexual offenses against two additional females serving prison sentences at FCI Dublin. These females are identified only as ‘Victim 2’ and ‘Victim 3.’”

KTVU adds that “Garcia has pleaded not guilty to his September 2021 charges,” and that he “retired on Oct. 31, 2021.” He is currently out of custody, and his jury trial starts November 21. And while it is an incredibly difficult read, KTVU has pretty much the definitive account of all of the FCI Dublin sexual abuse charges involving five officers total, published last January.

Image: Jesstess87 via Wikimedia Commons