- President Trump finally signed the COVID relief/stimulus bill late Sunday, ending a week of delay and tension of his own creation saying he would send back a "red-lined version." The House is expected to rejection and cuts he wants to make to stimulus funding, however they will take up his proposal to write $2,000 checks to most Americans, and send it along for Senate Republicans to reject. [Associated Press]
- Actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison in the East Bay today. Loughlin has completed her two-month sentence for her part in the college admissions fraud scandal at a federal women's prison in Dublin where there was a recent outbreak of COVID-19. [NBC Bay Area / Associated Press]
- There was a single $18M grand-prize winner in the SuperLotto Plus drawing Saturday, and the winning ticket was sold at a Vietnamese restaurant in San Jose. [Chronicle]
- State officials have agreed to postpone the effective date for California's flavored-tobacco ban, pending certification of signatures on a proposed ballot measure brought by opponents of the ban. [Associated Press]
- CHP says they arrested 300 drunk drivers statewide between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. [NBC Bay Area]
- Monday morning rains are set to give way to a dry and sunny Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with more rain likely later in the week. [ABC 7]
- On the New York Times podcast "The Daily" today, they revisit an earlier story they did on The Hatch in Oakland, and what the bar was doing to survive — and where things stand today. [New York Times]
- A Bay Area woman who got COVID-19 on the Grand Princess cruise to Mexico 10 months ago discusses her long recovery from the disease. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images