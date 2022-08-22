- As noted this morning, today was the deadline for Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the bill to legalize safe drug consumption sites in a pilot program. Newsom cited "unintended consequences in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland," which are the three cities where the pilot program would have existed, and San Francisco may go ahead with its own program anyway. [Chronicle / Associated Press]
- BART Director Bevan Dufty assures us that BART isn't planning to put the fences back up at 24th and Mission, after activists pulled them down on Friday. It's not clear if any further steps will be taken to curb illegal vending around the BART plazas. [Chronicle]
- A person, possibly a fisherman, was pulled from the water by surfers after being found face down Monday morning in the area of Great Highway and Wawona Street at the southern end of Ocean Beach. [KPIX / SFGate]
- Smoke is likely to move over the North Bay on Tuesday, blowing south from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires in Humboldt and Trinity counties, burning since August 5. [Chronicle]
- Paul Pelosi is expected back in court on Tuesday to face charges stemming from his Memorial Day Weekend DUI arrest. [KRON4]
- Oakland police are investigating a couple that was spotted in a Twitter video apparently engaging in a sex act — a blowjob — in the stands during an A's game on Sunday. [TMZ]
- JetBlue is cutting its nonstop flights between SFO and Newark, as part of a broader set of route slashings. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Jeremy Bezanger