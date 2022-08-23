- There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- A car explosion in Fremont on Monday is being written off as an accident, and not the result of a bomb. Propane and oxygen cylinders were found, and police say that a critically injured man inside the car was likely "a local criminal involved in some nefarious activity." [KTVU]
- A 72-year-old Suisun City woman is taking a plea deal in a 2017 case involving the hammer killing of her daughter-in-law inside the garage of a home the two shared. The woman's husband initially confessed to the crime, but Surjit Kaur now says she was solely responsible for the killing. [Bay Area News Group]
- A San Rafael man, 59-year-old Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, was indicted on domestic violence charges in federal court relating to an incident at Yosemite National Park earlier this month. Kirkeby and his wife reportedly got into a verbal altercation on August 4 in which other park visitors had to intervene, and he is charged with threatening to kill her. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco Police Officers Association, the conservative union of SF police officers, has naturally applauded Governor Newsom's veto of the safe-consumption site bill — ahead of what will likely be a local push for one anyway. [KTVU]
- There was a rally Monday afternoon at the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa in protests of deputies' fatal July 29 shooting of 36-year-old David Palaez Chavez, who was carrying a hammer and suspected of breaking into homes. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle's new meteorologist, Gerry Diaz, is a pretty good writer about our weather! — and he's got a breakdown today of where it'll be foggiest and drizzliest, before we should see some sun by noon. [Chronicle]
- After Wyoming reported a single case on Monday, monkeypox has now officially spread to all 50 states in the U.S. [KRON4]
Photo of Lili Xu courtesy of family, via KTVU