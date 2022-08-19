- Two men were wounded in a shooting at Emeryville's Courtyard Apartments early Friday, and a Fairfield man is being sought as a person of interest in the case. [KPIX]
- Governor Gavin Newsom's office sent a scathing letter to the city of Oakland over its handling of the Wood Street encampment, and threatening to withhold $4.7 million in funds meant to help house some of the residents there. [Chronicle]
- The US Attorney’s Office in San Francisco issued a "call for information" on Thursday from victims of the Theranos fraud, as the Justice Department prepares for the sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani. [Bloomberg]
- A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Antioch on suspicion of randomly shooting at moving vehicles. [Bay Area News Group]
- An Oakland nonprofit called Homies Empowerment saw its headquarters majorly damaged on Thursday when two cars that were apparently street-racing slammed into the building. [KTVU]
- Something called the Bay Area Equity Atlas has analyzed demographic information across the region's 1,572 census tracts and determined that one in 10 Bay Area neighborhoods are "highly segregated areas of largely white wealth." [Bay Area News Group]
- A couple of last-minute candidates have stepped in after it came to light that a man running unopposed for the school board in Morgan Hill was a major homophobe and racist who'd written a tract all about his "Christian" values. [Chronicle]
Top image: A fire burns at the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland on July 11, 2022. Photo via Oakland Fire Department