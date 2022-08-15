- Discharges and resident transfers at Laguna Honda Hospital are being paused until November 13, following a lawsuit from the City of San Francisco. Federal officials are relenting after pressure from the city and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Laguna Honda residents will have their Medicare/Medicaid payments extended two months while the hospital seeks recertification. [KPIX]
- The over two-year legal battle between Santa Clara County and San Jose's Calvary Chapel over early pandemic lockdown restrictions is leading to Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody getting deposed. The church is challenging a state suit over fines it owes the county with a federal suit in which it wants to challenge the treatment of religious organizations during the lockdown periods. [Bay Area News Group]
- Astonishingly, Adam Neumann of WeWork fame just got handed $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz to launch a new business called Flow, that seeks to disrupt the traditional rental housing market. So far the idea doesn't sound too disruptive: Neumann has purchased 3,000 rental units in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville to create a "branded product with consistent service and community features." [New York Times]
- There was a shooting Monday afternoon on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue in Oakland, near Lake Merritt, that left one man injured. [KTVU]
- A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Hawaii had to make a quick return to Oakland Airport Monday due to a mechanical issue, but it was able to land again safely. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Mad Dog in the Fog, the beloved Lower Haight sports bar that closed just before the pandemic hit with promises to relocate, has reopened in the former Martin Macks space in the Upper Haight. [Hoodline]
- Warrior Draymond Green got married over the weekend to actress Hazel Renee, and there are photos. [East Bay Times]
- An effort in Los Angeles to recall District Attorney George Gascon has failed to make the ballot, with about 200,000 of the campaign's signatures being deemed invalid. [KRON4]
- Donald Trump reportedly tried to reach out to AG Merrick Garland via a back-channel, suggesting his many supporters were upset by the FBI raid and the two should work together to "tamp down the fire" in the public sphere, or something to that effect. [CNN]