Mad Dog in the Fog is closing after more than 30 years in its home at 530 Haight Street, and the owner promises that the popular sports bar will be relocating.

Writing on Facebook Wednesday, owner Cyril Hackett suggests that the closure at this location is forever, but the spirit and name of the bar will live on elsewhere before long. "Having served San francisco and The Lower Haight for more than 30 years The Mad Dog In The Fog is taking a nap," Hackett writes. "We will return louder and more wicked at a new location."

As Hoodline notes, we can't even blame seismic retrofitting for the closure, at least not directly. Mad Dog in the Fog closed for that a year ago, for about a month, last February.

Mad Dog has two sister business — one, also in the Lower Haight, is Nickies just a block away, and the other is Kezar Pub on Stanyan Street at Waller. For now, Hackett is directing fans of Mad Dog's Tuesday and Thursday trivia nights to head to Kezar Pub, where "Quiz Master Supreme Peter Malone will continue to host." The first of these Kezar quiz nights will be next week, March 10.

Will Mad Dog re-emerge in the Lower Haight? In a different neighborhood? Can it ever possibly be the same for its many soccer-loving fans? We shall see.

Photo: J.S./Yelp