- Hot weather and dry conditions helped fuel several small wildfires around the Bay Area on Monday, and more are expected. A fire broke out late Monday afternoon in Dublin, sparked by a car fire on I-580, and it grew to 50 acres and was threatening homes in a subdivision between Dublin and Castro Valley before forward progress was stopped. [KTVU]
- The heatwave that begins today is expected to test California's power grid, with temperatures expected to break records in some locales. It's forecast to stay very hot around places like Redding, with the temp hitting 109 potentially. [Bloomberg]
- One forecast has San Francisco hitting 76 degrees today as a high, but it could feel more like 80 degrees. [Accuweather]
- The heat is raising concerns for BART safety, following that derailment during a June heatwave. [NBC Bay Area]
- Another person has been arrested in connection with a child's death related to fentanyl, this time a 28-year-old man in Stockton whose two-year-old was found dead in April. [KRON4]
- "Los Angeles DA Avoids Chesa Boudin's Fate" is a headline on New York Magazine's website right now. [NY Mag]
- A Southern California couple is battling Legionnaires' disease that they apparently got in the hot tub or pool at Aloft San Jose, where the bacteria that causes the disease has been found following a similar outbreak in Napa. [ABC 7]
- After several delayed promises to do so, Apple is finally going to be requiring employees to be back in the office three days per week starting after Labor Day. [Chronicle]
- Meta is launching Horizon Worlds, its virtual reality platform, in France in Spain. [TechCrunch]
Photo: Alameda County Fire