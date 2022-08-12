- A crash following a chase on Highway 101 Friday morning involved a car that was filled with obviously stolen catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and backseat. Details are few, but Pacifica police and CHP were present at the crash site on "hospital curve" and traffic was backed up during the cleanup. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has a visual summary of the documents filed this week that show District Attorney Brooke Jenkins's financial disclosures related to the recall of her predecessor. They confirm that she made "over $100,000" in "salary" from Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, the San Rafael-based nonprofit linked to conservative Boudin foe William Oberndorf, and smaller, unconfirmed amounts that were over $10,000 from two other nonprofits. [Chronicle]
- Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage Friday morning prior to giving a lecture in Chautauqua, NY — the attacker apparently stabbed Rushdie in the neck and the author's condition is not known. Rushdie has had a fatwa or edict on his head in Iran since the publication of his book The Satanic Verses in 1988, and a semi-official Iranian religious foundation has offered a bounty of $3.3 million for his killing as recently as 2012. [Associated Press / CBS SF]
- The Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa has now been traced to a second location, following the discovery of the Legionella bacteria at an Embassy Suites in the city of Napa. A cooling tower at the county Hall of Justice has also been identified as a hot spot for the bacteria, in addition to a decorative pond at the Embassy Suites. [NBC Bay Area]
- Family and friends of missing and presumed murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe are now saying that they believe the mother of her presumed killer knows where her body is. [KTVU]
- The Department of Transportation has proposed a new package of rules that would make it easier for people to get refunds from airlines when travel plans are messed up. [KRON4]
- Donald Trump says he welcomes the release of the FBI's warrant for the search of Mar-a-Lago, and it could be publicly unsealed today. [New York Times]
Photo: Bia Frenkel