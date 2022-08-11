- Yet another massive water leak broke out at 33 Tehama which flooded in June, and oh, there are wild videos of this social media. The building’s owner Hines said in a statement to SFist that “We are in the process of assessing the extent of the damage and cause. At this time, we are not able to allow residents access to the building to pick up mail, retrieve items from their homes or proceed with moving out. We are not sure when access will be made available again.” [SF Business Times]
33 Tehama flooded for a second time in less than 3 months. Workers are being seen escaping from stairwell while a massive amount of water gushes from the building. Flooding is reported inside units on all floor. pic.twitter.com/RywU7n5AId— snake (@snidejam) August 11, 2022
- Recalled school board member Gabriela López has filed papers to run for her old seat again in November. López has not yet responded for comment to any local publication asking her for comment, but it’s fair to assume her confidence is bolstered by the blowback against racist comments from one of her replacements Ann Hsu. [SF Standard]
- UC Davis accidentally killed 21,000 fish that it uses for research purposes, apparently because of a chlorine accident. The school said in a statement that “many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species. We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities.” [Chronicle]
- Oh my… the documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago Monday were apparently “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.” [Washington Post]
- City Attorney David Chiu filed an injunction to shut down an office that he says has been providing "sham" legal services to immigrants. [KPIX]
- The SF Giants announced that former Giant Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman, who was a principal at a Peninsula elementary school, died of cancer in June. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist