- The latest San Francisco monkeypox case count tells us that there are 501 confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in the city. Meanwhile, there are now more than 1,300 cases in the state of California, and nearly 9,000 in the U.S. [SFGov]
- Now that the family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe is coming to terms with a likelihood that she was murdered, they’re petitioning the Contra Costa County District Attorney to get the mother of her alleged killer charged as an accessory. The alleged killer Marshall Curtis Jones was killed in June when Washington police attempted to arrest him, and there is now timeline information confirming that his mother Alicia Coleman Clark surely helped Jones get a new phone after Gabe’s disappearance, and she may have helped him allegedly dispose of her body. [KRON-4]
- We knew that the California Employment Development Department (EDD) made a mess of unemployment benefits when so many were out of work during the pandemic, but we now learn that nearly half of all Californians who applied for benefits had them delayed, or were improperly denied. The watchdog Legislative Analyst's Office released a report acknowledging that five million applicants had their benefits delayed, and adds that “the state may have improperly denied 1 million additional claims." [KGO]
- Former Oakland Raider and Oakland Tech High School grad Marshawn Lynch arrested for an alleged DUI in Las Vegas. [KTVU]
- In the latest late-stage capitalism horror story, a cabal of billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are using the “opportunity” of polar ice caps melting to mine more precious minerals like cobalt from beneath them. [CNN]
- Rudy Giuliani, whose attorneys say he is too frail to fly after some heart surgery last month, has been ordered by a judge in Georgia to appear in person next week and get there by train, bus, or car. [NY Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist