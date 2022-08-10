Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held an outdoor town-hall meeting on Tuesday night in East Oakland to address the recent spate of shootings. "I know that these have been some really hard years for Oakland," she said. "We've got to retrain people how to resolve conflict without violence." [KTVU]

A press conference Wednesday morning gathered SF officials and harm-reduction advocates to call on Governor Gavin Newsom to sign legislation that will allow for safe-consumption sites for drug users in SF. [ABC 7]

California's monkeypox response, while flawed, has at least taken some lessons from the COVID pandemic. [CalMatters]

Google/Alphabet is making headway in a legal battle over ownership of land parcels that it plans to use for an ambitious "village" project in downtown San Jose. [Mercury News]

Now more West Nile-positive mosquitos have been found in Cupertino. [Bay Area News Group]

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Gulch Fire, broke out late Tuesday afternoon in the Lakeville area of Sonoma County, near Petaluma. [KPIX]

Elon Musk just sold $7 billion worth of Tesla shares ahead of his legal battle with Twitter. [KTVU]

In a deposition with the New York Attorney General's office, Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment — something he has mocked people for doing before, asking why any innocent person would do that. [New York Times]



Top image: Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf speaks to students at Edna Brewer Middle School about the U.S. Constitution on January 19, 2018 in Oakland, California. Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf discussed the U.S. Constitution with middle schoolers a day after she said she would be willing to go to jail to defend Oakland's sanctuary city policy following rumors that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be conducting raids and arresting up to 1,500 undocumented immigrants in Northern California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)