- New Belgium Brewing has finally admitted that its highly implausible, proposed water park in Napa was just an elaborate, kind of mean-spirited prank and publicity stunt. They were trying to spark some kind of beer vs. wine rivalry, and to poke fun at Napa in general, but they sure pissed a lot of people off who weren't in on the joke. [Chronicle]
- Pioneering lesbian writer and activist, Elana Dykewomon, died at her Oakland home on Sunday, just minutes before a live staged reading was to occur of her first play. Dykewomon had esophageal cancer, and she was 72. [East Bay Times]
- San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins, only weeks into her interim term as DA, has made her candidacy official for the DA's office in November. [KTVU]
- In addition to the two shootings near downtown Oakland on Saturday, there were three shootings in East Oakland on Sunday, which left two men dead. [KRON4]
- Police in Pleasanton were investigating a Monday shooting that apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute. [KRON4]
- A protest was happening as of 4:30 p.m. Monday outside the SF Federal Building to demand more monkeypox testing, treatment, and vaccines. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- A project from the Brixton team for a new restaurant/bar in the former Stacks space in Hayes Valley is still moving forward, and still does not have a name. [Hoodline]
- The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago today. [CNN]
- Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died today at age 73 at her Southern California home, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. [Associated Press]
