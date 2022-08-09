- As the school year begins for students around the Bay Area, UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong predicts it should be smoother this time, COVID-wise. Between increased hybrid immunity and the decline in case numbers in the region, combined with mask-wearing indoors, officials hope there won't be school outbreaks like we saw last year. [ABC 7]
- The monkeypox vaccine drop-in clinic at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital reopens today and will be open until noon, with a fresh shipment of the Jynneos vaccine from the feds. The Biden Administration is also expected today to announce emergency authorization to stretch the vaccine doses by 5x, using a different injection method. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's a California State Senate select committee hearing today about the monkeypox emergency, which is being chaired by Sen. Scott Wiener. [KRON4]
- A 30-year-old Salinas man has been convicted of murder and attempted murder for the shooting of two homeless people in April 2021. [Bay City News]
- People are being told to stay out of Oakland's Lake Merritt due to a toxic algae bloom. [KPIX]
- Hazie's is the name of the new bar/restaurant from the Brixton team that is moving in to the former Stacks space in Hayes Valley. [Hoodline]
- The first of the buildings in the Giants' big new Mission Rock development, which will be new offices for Visa, is getting close to completion. [SF Business Times]
- A 10-year-old boy got brought on stage to play guitar during Green Day's Outside Lands set on Saturday, and this is the story of how that happened. [Chronicle]
- Tennis great Serena Williams has announced she is retiring, but she doesn't feel like "retirement" is a "modern word" so she prefers to say she's "evolving" or "transitioning" away from tennis. [CBS News]
