- The SFPD says that a Wednesday shooting on a Muni bus in the Sunnydale neighborhood was "targeted." The victim, a 20-year-old man, still has not been publicly identified, and investigators say they are still trying to determine how the shooting might be connected to a fatal shooting two blocks away on Monday. [KTVU]
- Former MMA star Cain Velazquez was scheduled to be back in court Friday for a motion hearing, as he awaits trial on attempted murder charges in San Jose. Velazquez is accused of trying to kill family friend Harry Goularte, who also is awaiting trial for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in March who is related to Velazquez. [KRON4]
- Reno received a torrential amount of rain on Wednesday and Thursday and is potentially looking at a flash flood watch. [Reno Gazette Journal]
- Burglaries are still plaguing small businesses in SF's Chinatown. [KPIX]
- There were two shootings last night in West Oakland, one that injured a 42-year-old man near 35th and West streets around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, and another that injured a 36-year-old man in the Wood Street encampment around 2 a.m. this morning. [East Bay Times]
- A human case of West Nile virus has popped up in Solano County. [Vacaville Reporter]
- A group calling themselves Parker Liberation Activists have cut locks and now occupied the shuttered Oakland school Parker Elementary, in protest of the district's decision to permanently close the school due to financial unviability. [KTVU]
- Local restaurateurs like Otra's Nick Cobarruvius have been prepping for days to set up their outdoor kitchens and concession booths at Outside Lands. [KPIX]
Photo courtesy of SFMTA