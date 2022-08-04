- This weekend’s Outside Lands festival announced it will indeed livestream some of its biggest acts, including Friday sets from Lil Uzi Vert and Phoebe Bridgers. Plus Saturday’s free Outside Lands livestream will include live sets from Rina Sawayama and Local Natives, and Sunday will feature Post Malone and Weezer. [Twitch.tv/SFoutsidelands]
- The SFPD announcement of extra sobriety checkpoints this weekend does not mention Outside Lands, but it’s a pretty fair bet they’ll be looking for inebriated drivers near the festival. The SFPD press release merely says “San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Company will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, August 5, 2022, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 3:00 A.M.” Draw your own conclusions. [SanFranciscoPolice.org]
- The Antioch Police Daprtment has revealed Information on the timeline of Alexis Gabe’s disappearance, including video of her suspected killer dumping trash bags full of what they assume were her remains. Gabe’s family had held out hope she might still be alive, but the video has them contemplating that it may be time to hold her memorial.[Bay Area News Group]
- The SF Sheriff”s Department cadet whom Supervisor Shamann Walton called the n-word is seeking a formal city review of the incident. [Chronicle]
- Berkeley’s’ long-beloved California Theatre has a slated plan to turn it into a 15-story apartment building. [SFGate]
- Tony-winning musical Hadestown will return next year for a brief, five-day run in September 2023, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday morning. [Broadway SF]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist