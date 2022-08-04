- An altercation between two men led to a stabbing at BART's South Hayward Station on Wednesday night. Police say they recovered the knife in the incident but no arrest has been made. [ABC 7]
- Four former Cal Poly classmates of Kristin Smart and Paul Flores testified about their memories of the off-campus party where they last saw Smart, and the days afterward. Flores's roommate at the time, Derrick Tse, recalled being away for the weekend, returning, and hearing that Smart was missing and Flores was the last to see her alive, and in response to a joking conversation Flores replied creepily, "Yeah, she's at my mom's house right now." [CBS News]
- California and SF public health officials are considering deploying an older vaccine for smallpox to deal with the monkeypox crisis, amid shortages of the Jynneos vaccine. [KRON4]
- In the investigation into the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa, the bacteria that causes the disease has been found in high levels in a cooling tower at an Embassy Suites hotel in the city of Napa. [KTVU]
- The Oakland Zoo, which recently took in two female adult tigers from a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, is celebrating the possible passage of a federal ban on the ownership of big cats by anyone who isn't an accredited zoo. [KPIX]
- Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department announced federal charges today against four officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY in March 2020. [New York Times]
