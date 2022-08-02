- If you or someone you love is still desperate for Burning Man tickets, you have one more chance Wednesday morning in the OMG Sale. Another 3,000 tickets will go on sale at 12 Noon PT Wednesday, and they’ll be snapped up in minutes, at the price of $575 a pop. [Burning Man]
- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has announced they intend to close Soledad State Prison and two other prisons, as the statewide incarcerated population has dropped 26% since 2006. The Soledad prison’s technical name is California Training Facility in Soledad, and it’s slated to close, along with the correctional facility in Susanville and minimum security portions of the Tehachapi prison. [Capitol Weekly]
- A CEQA lawsuit has possibly killed or at least derailed a major expansion project at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort. An expansion called Olympic Valley had hoped to build a “new village, hotel and condominiums” and transform the resort into an “expansive, full-season vacation destination,” but residents opposed to the development won the latest legal fight. [Chronicle]
- The 4th District Court of Appeals overturned murder convictions for three Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies in the 2015 beating death of a mentally ill man, because of recent changes to state law, but the DA may simply retry all three. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk’s tech investor buddies Marc Andreessen, Chamath Palihapitiya; and David Sacks are “miffed” that they’ve been subpoenaed in the Twitter trial, and they're responding on Twitter with all the maturity you’d expect. [CBS News]
- Menlo Park-based stock trading app Robinhood, whose users thought they would bring down all the hedge funds with “memestonks” in early 2021, has been brought down by economic conditions and laid off 23% of their staff. [CNBC]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist