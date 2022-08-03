- An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed by four juveniles in the lobby of her building near Telegraph Hill on Sunday. The woman was approached outside of her building and then followed inside by the quartet, and she sustained non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- The SF school board voted unanimously to formally "admonish" member Ann Hsu for racist comments she made about Black and brown students on a candidate endorsement questionnaire last month. The embattled mayoral appointee voted for her own admonishment and said Tuesday, "I misspoke while trying to discuss these issues. I am truly sorry." [Chronicle]
- An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, which so far has infected 12 people, has claimed one life. The outbreak was first reported in mid-July, and the source of the bacteria that causes it — which historically has been found in large air conditioning towers and grocery store produce sprayers — has not yet been identified. [KRON4]
- The case of a 25-year-old Alameda woman's 1992 murder has been closed after her suspected killer, on the lam for 30 years, recently died in Merced County and a coroner found a fingerprint match to the suspect sought for all these years, who'd been living under his brother's name. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 19-year-old man and father of an eight-month-old from Vallejo who suffered a traumatic injury when he was truck by a car during a sideshow last month is recovering steadily, according to his mother. [KRON4]
- A child in Long Beach has now tested positive for monkeypox, and there are currently 20 recorded cases in that city. [Bay Area News Group]
- ICYMI, the foes of abortion rights were dealt a blow in largely conservative Kansas on Tuesday, as the state voted overwhelmingly not to approve a constitutional amendment that would have allowed significant abortion restrictions and bans. [New York Times]