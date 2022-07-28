A deceased male, likely dead of a drug overdose, was found on a BART train early Thursday morning when an end-of-day cleaning was occurring on the train parked at Berryessa/North San Jose Station.

BART had announced that a "major medical emergency" was the cause for Berryessa Station not to be open when trains began running Thursday morning. Now the agency says that the reason was that staff were waiting on the arrival of the coroner. The station reopened at 5:05 a.m.

The body was discovered by a BART employee at 2:20 a.m., as KRON4 reports.

"The male was unresponsive with no pulse," said BART spokesperson Jim Allison in a statement. "There was drug paraphernalia in his possession and there were no signs of foul play. Officers began rendering medical aid and NARCAN was administered. Emergency medical personnel arrived and took over and they declared the man deceased at 2:55am."

This appears to be the first death on a BART train since September 2021, when a deceased male was found at the end of another line one night, in Pleasant Hill.

Photo: Wikimedia