- Just like a judge did in Oakland last week halting the clearing of the Wood Street homeless encampment, a judge has halted the clearing of Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa. The longstanding encampment along the trail was scheduled for a sweep by the county on Tuesday. [KPIX]
- UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter says people under 50, while still not technically eligible nationally, should still seek out second COVID booster shots for better immunity. Wachter predicts that even if Pfizer and Moderna have a new BA.5-specific booster ready by late September, it will be late in the year by the time people under 50 will be eligible to get it. [KRON4]
- Experts at Stanford conducting wastewater surveillance to track COVID cases are also now doing the same in the Bay Area for monkeypox. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has a piece that throws water on all the new luxury resorts in Napa and Sonoma counties, saying that brining more tourists to the area increases wildfire risk, so they should have never been built. [Chronicle]
- The founder of Raising Cane's, the fried chicken finger chain that just opened its first Bay Area location, just spent $100,000 to buy one Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees — which seems kind of odd and insulting? [ABC 7]
- Residents of Richmond complained of being up all night Saturday into Sunday morning because of a mysterious sound — a persistent bass beat that would start and stop — and was evidently audible from all over the city, and now the mayor's offered a $500 reward to find its source. [KTVU]
- Russian attorneys representing WNBA star Brittney Griner argued in a brief court session that Griner's cannabis oil was for medical use, and while illegal in Russia, many countries accept medicinal use of cannabis products. [Associated Press]
Photo: Don Shin