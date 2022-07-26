An apparent shootout early Monday morning left four residential buildings on San Bruno Avenue riddled with bullet holes, and left two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootout happened around 4:23 a.m. Monday near 25th Avenue and San Bruno Avenue, in the vicinity of Bryant Elementary School and about a block away from Zuckerberg SF General Hospital. It's not clear how many shooters were involved.

KPIX reported from the scene later on Monday, and brought back footage of the many bullet holes in the sides of homes on San Bruno Avenue — and one apartment under construction where bullets came inside and shot through multiple walls.

The Chronicle reported that two individuals later brought themselves to SF General to be treated for gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening.

It's not clear how many shots were fired, but it sounds like many rounds — with so many walls struck in the area, and police reporting having collected multiple shell casings.

The SFPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 with 'SFPD' at the start of the message.

Top image: Google Street View