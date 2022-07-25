- The number of confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in San Francisco is now 215 — and just four weeks ago there were only 16 in the city. San Francisco's case count likely represents more than half the cases in all of California now, and 6% of the 3,487 officially counted cases in the U.S. [SFDPH / CDC]
- The SF Department of Public Health has again run out of its allotment of monkeypox vaccine. The city has requested 35,000 doses and received 7,000 so far, and the SF General vaccine clinic will be closed Tuesday pending another shipment. [SFDPH/Twitter]
- Despite COVID vaccinations now be available for kids under 5, only 2.8 of U.S. kids ages 0-4 have been vaccinated so far. Meanwhile, the number of pediatric COVID cases have risen for the third consecutive week nationwide. [Chronicle]
- A 23-year-old homeless woman who was living at an encampment in Lodi has been charged with murdering her newborn infant after giving birth last week. [Bay City News]
- An air quality advisory for the Bay Area due to smoke from the Oak Fire has been extended through Wednesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland Airport's passenger count in June topped 1 million, and that's the first month the airport has seen that many travelers since March 2020. [East Bay Times]
- The podcast "5-4," which critiques and reviles the Supreme Court, has gained much greater attention in the wake of the Dobbs decision, and even Elizabeth Warren is a fan. [New York Times]
Photo: Rachel Cheng/Unsplash