- Here's another reminder that the SF marathon route, which snakes around the city, will cause many popular streets to close until 3 p.m. today. That full list of street closures is still available to peruse on KRON4 — and it'd be wise to avoid driving until these road closures end to avoid traffic headaches. [KRON4]
- Speaking of SF's foremost 26.2-mile footrace: Its first group of finishers has already completed the race. Simon Ricci and Brooke Starn were the top performers in the men's and women's events at Sunday's San Francisco Marathon; Ricci clocked in at 2:31:42, while Starn averaged 6:18 per mile for a 2:44:38 overall time. [Bleacher Report]
- Branson Kimball — the man who gained local fanfare for throwing pancake parties in the Mission District — has flipped his last morning treat in SF; Branson and his family are moving to the East Coast. [ABC7]
- New renderings revealed for a massive portion of San Jose’s Berryessa BART Transit Village show a community organized around green rooftops and sprawling patio spaces. [Hoodline]
- The Oak Fire has more than doubled in size since yesterday... measuring at least 14,000 acres in size as of Sunday morning. [CAL FIRE]
- Police in Hayward are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning after they arrived on the 24000 block of Amador Street after receiving reports of a "man down." [CBS Bay Area]
- USPS has doubled down on its purchase of electric delivery vehicles to help curb its carbon emissions. [Protocol]
- While on the (hinted at) topic of the climate crisis: Today's opinion piece in the New York Times makes it unignorable that the current climate emergency facing our planet is a nonnegotiable — all while using a fantastic, toasty splash image to drive the point home. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/GMA