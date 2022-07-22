- The San Francisco Marathon is being run on Sunday, and there will be many street closures. The marathon route encircles the city, and KRON4 has the complete list of street closures, some of which last until 3 p.m. Sunday.
- Kristin Smart's mother was the first witness this week in the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores. Denise Smart testified that her daughter had struggled in her freshman year at Cal Poly and said the school was not the right fit for her. [KTVU]
- Remember that pair of penthouses atop 999 Green Street that belonged to George and Charlotte Mailliard Shultz that hit the market for $29 million in May? They just sold for asking, in an all-cash deal, setting a new record for condo deals in SF. [The Real Deal]
- A 48-year-old chemistry professor at UC Berkeley, Phillip Geissler, died while on a hike in Utah, and he is being remembered fondly by students. [KRON4]
- BART was reporting more serious delays this morning, this time on the Antioch line both in the East Bay and SFO directions due to multiple problems. [Bay City News / KTVU]
- Heather Knight has toured and examined SF's new trash can prototypes in the wild, and she has some opinions. [Chronicle]
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopens today in the Santa Cruz Mountains, two years after a devastating wildfire destroyed some of its buildings and infrastructure. [NBC Bay Area]
- This week's punishing heatwave across the country is making for meme-worthy maps and comments about San Francisco staying a cool, foggy 65 degrees.
Homophobes: This heat wave is god's punishment for homosexuals.— Tyler Jaacks (@tjaacks97) July 21, 2022
San Francisco: A nice cool 65 degrees. pic.twitter.com/ns6tWrhemF
Photo: Des Tan