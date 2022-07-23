Sometime around 7 p.m. Friday, a small private plane dove onto the concrete at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue — close to the Reid-Hillview Airport — in San Jose, forcing some nearby residences to evacuate due to the crash downing power lines.

According to KRON4, the place crash left the adult male pilot, who's yet to be identified, with “life-threatening injuries,” but was later stabilized at a nearby hospital, per an update from the San Jose Fire Department. No one else was injured due to the crash; some residents were ordered to take temporary shelter or evacuate after the crash, which left many PG&E power lines on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue down and exposed.

Officers are currently at the scene of a small aircraft aviation accident in the area of Ocala Ave and Karl St, near Reid-Hillview Airport.



One adult male pilot transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries reported.



TOC: 7:12 PM pic.twitter.com/vxD2QLRg00 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 23, 2022

Local resident Mariela Mendoza told ABC7 that neighbors were seen directing drivers around downed power lines directly after the crash and also rushed to help the pilot. Alas, this scene has become an uncomfortable (and regular) reality for residents. Per the news outlet, residents it spoke with explained Friday's accident was just one of many aircraft crashes they've seen in the neighborhood over the years.

"I'm very scared," Andrade said. "I'm still shaking."

The National Transportation Safety Board responded to queries from CNN about a look into the crash; it was later confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration is leading an investigation. It remains unknown what may have caused the pilot to crash into the San Jose neighborhood.

