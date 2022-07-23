- Smokes from the still-swelling Oak Fire are expected to not reach the Bay Area today. Wind patterns have helped push the blooming smoke away from the Bay Area, as well as parts of Central California, today... but TBD how long such patterns might stay in place before regional clouds inevitably thicken with smoke particles again. [Twitter]
- Speaking of the Oak Fire: The Mariposa County Blaze has again erupted in size. It now measures over 6,500 acres and is 0% contained. [CAL FIRE]
- Comedian and now-famously ex-partner to Chelsea Handel Jo Koy received the key to Daly City; the city has also declared July 22 as “Jo Koy Day.” [KRON4]
- Little Baobab has gotten city approval to move... and become Big Baobab on Mission Street [Hoodline]
- Take this weekend to explore any one of the best Indian eateries in San Francisco. [Eater SF]
- While it hasn't been confirmed by White House officials, President Biden's doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, believes Biden is stricken with the BA.5 strain of the omicron variant. [Associated Press]
- In a bit of good environmentalism news: Global tiger populations are expected to avoid extinction in the foreseeable future... as long as the current conservation efforts and programs built around them are held intact. [Mongabay]
- The World Health Organization has declared the spread of monkeypox a global health emergency with now over 16,000 symptomatic cases observed in 75 countries. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of PG&E