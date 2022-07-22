Contra Costa County prosecutors say that a March 23 shooting in Lafayette was the work of Tre-4 gang members, and are charging three suspects with murder and robbery.

When a driver was shot dead on March 23 in Lafayette, law enforcement initially assessed this as a road rage incident. But since then, Contra Costa County authorities have concluded there’s much more backstory to this, and even allege the incident is related to a gang called Tre-4. KRON-4 reports that two San Francisco men were arrested for the killing of that driver, now identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident, Basel Jilani

“On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in the City of Antioch,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a release. “They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco.”

The Chronicle adds in follow-up reporting from Thursday that “A third suspect, Amir Anderson-Roof, will also face prosecution in the slaying, officials said. His age and city of residence were not immediately available.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Watson is being held without bail at the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy. Washington faces the same charges, as well as burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and allowing someone to discharge a firearm from his vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600, or the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be emailed to [email protected] you can leave an anonymous voice message at (866) 846-3592.

