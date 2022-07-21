- The infamous Chinese developer behind 555 Fulton, where construction was halted because the developer redesigned it mid-way without Planning approvals, has another problematic project sitting empty at 55 Oak Street. The 109-unit condo building is likely to be sold to another firm as a rental now, but 11 buyers are still under contract for units well over six months after they were "sold." [Chronicle]
- It's finally happened: President Joe Biden has COVID. Biden is isolating at the White House, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says he's experiencing "very mild symptoms." [New York Times]
- A supply-chain backup continues at the Port of Oakland as truckers continue to protest California's independent-contractor law, AB5, that took effect June 30. The truckers have been protesting and refusing to move containers out of the Port since Monday. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- Bay Area gas prices have gone down for a fifth consecutive week. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Nasser family, the owners of the Castro Theatre since its opening 100 years ago, put out a statement making clear that they support all the changes that Another Planet Entertainment is planning for the interior, and they say that such adaptation is crucial for the theater to survive. [Hoodline]
- A bill that would codify same-sex marriage into federal law that passed the House with some surprising bipartisan support may have a narrow path to passage in the Senate now, but it's narrow. [New York Times]
- While hosting the ESPY Awards last night, Steph Curry joined multiple others including Megan Rapinoe and Billie Jean King in calling for the government to help bring WNBA star Britney Griner home from her imprisonment in Russia. [CBS SF]
- The NY Times has a glowingly positive piece about San Francisco for a change, albeit in the Travel section, written by local writer and onetime SFist contributor Lauren Sloss. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell