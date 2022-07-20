- Oakland police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the Sunday confrontation in which two suspects approached the car of rideshare driver Kon “Patrick” Fung, and fatally shot him. Fung was killed in an apparent robbery attempt near his home in Oakland's Little Saigon, and the police are seeking the public's help in ID-ing the suspects. [NBC Bay Area]
- 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, the suspect who was at large and wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Antonio Vargas last weekend at a Livermore bowling alley, was arrested early Wednesday. Garcia was arrested at 1:30 a.m. and posed for a smirking mugshot. [KRON4]
- Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin woman who fled the country following the May shooting death of Bay Area cyclist Moriah Wilson, pleaded not guilty to killing Wilson today. [Associated Press]
- Another Planet Entertainment is hosting a town hall meeting for people concerned about the future of the Castro Theatre on August 11, at the Castro. [Hoodline]
- A Bay Area couple who were scammed out of $482,000 when their financial institution got hacked have had their money returned to them. [KRON4]
- A 7-11 customer in Oakland saw something fishy on a credit card machine and low and behold it was a skimming device sitting atop the actual machine. [KTVU]
- Anheuser-Busch is selling its distribution warehouse in Oakland and laying off 142 workers there. [SF Business Times]
- And oh my fucking god: Donald Trump apparently called a powerful Wisconsin legislator this month — just two weeks ago — to urge him to support a resolution for the state to retract its 10 electoral votes for Biden in 2020. [New York Times]