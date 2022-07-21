The suspect in Tuesday morning's stabbing in a baggage claim area at SFO had his arraignment delayed from Wednesday due to an undisclosed sickness, but he was expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

48-year-old Samuel Douglas Day was arrested shortly after the stabbing, which occurred in the Terminal 3 baggage claim area around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday. As KTVU reported, witnesses said Day appeared to be homeless and having a mental health episode. And as Bay City News reports today, via San Mateo County prosecutors, Day "was seen running around the luggage carousels with a steak knife and then suddenly stabbed the airport worker in the back."

Day is suspected of having mental health problems, according to prosecutors and witnesses.

The victim was a 23-year-old CLEAR employee, who suffered a two-inch stab wound, and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Prosecutors say that Day ran off following the stabbing but was soon located by police officers, and he reportedly gave no explanation for the stabbing.

On Wednesday, Day was reportedly ill and "got sick during his hearing on assault charges," per Bay City News. The arraignment was then continued until Thursday.

Day remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

This incident follows one in June in which a suspect allegedly drove up to the departure area at SFO's International Terminal, entered the terminal and assaulted three male victims with a large knife or machete.

And in 2017, an SFPD officer was stabbed by an individual at SFO's Terminal 1 after responding to a complaint about a homeless man acting suspiciously in the terminal.

Regarding the safety of SFO and the baggage claim area, SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca said Tuesday, "Anyone can literally walk in off the street and be in this area. Know that we have officers here 24/7 that can be here for everyone's safety."

Previously: Man Stabbed Early Tuesday at Terminal 3 Baggage Claim at SFO, Suspect Arrested

Top image via YouTube