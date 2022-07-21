- The January 6 Commission just started another primetime hearing, this one exposing what Trump did (or did not do) during the Capitol siege. Rep. Adam Kinzinger kind of previewed this with a quote over the weekend: “The president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame." The hearings are streaming on Youtube. [Youtube]
- Mission District Senegalese restaurant Little Baobab has won approval to move into the much larger space at the former Lupulandia, and naturally, the place will be called Big Baobab. Though the original Bissap Baobab closed in 2019, this newer, grander location promises a rooftop terrace with live music. [Hoodline]
- Yes, the work-from-home era has decimated downtown businesses, but it’s actually helped residential neighborhood businesses. The Chronicle reaches this conclusion by assessing "city sales tax data, which shows the city’s residential areas are seeing those revenues recover faster than downtown and the northeastern parts of the city, which rely heavily on tourism.” [Chronicle]
- The artists who painted those fabulous murals on the former The Stud building, only to see them painted over, have lost their lawsuit against the building’s new owner for painting over them. [The Art Newspaper]
- After a two-year absence, Oakland’s Art & Soul festival returns this Saturday at Frank Ogawa Plaza. And it’s free! [KQED]
- This was a totally foregone conclusion, but the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival announced that yes, this year’s festival will be the first weekend of October (as always), from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. [Hardly Strictly Bluegrass]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist