- SF's Laguna Honda Hospital has roughly seven weeks to move 600 patients elsewhere in order to start its recertification process. The long-term care hospital has only moved 48 patients so far. [KQED]
- Apple has joined other big tech companies in slowing down or stopping hiring as it anticipates a possible recession. While not adopting a companywide policy, the company is reining in spending in some departments. [Bloomberg]
- SF nonprofit director James Spingola describes an incident last week in which he was brutally assaulted after asking some men to take their drugs away from a community center where he works. [KRON4]
- BART service on the Berryessa line was halted Monday afternoon after a person was struck by a train at Hayward Station. [KTVU]
- BART was reporting major delays Tuesday morning on two of its lines — on the Antioch/SFO line, service was stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill due to vegetation fires; and on the Richmond/Berryessa line, an equipment problem was causing delays. [CBS SF / East Bay Times]
- Berkeley police have launched a hate crime investigation after swastikas were scratched into several cars in North Berkeley. [KTVU]
- A suspect stole a small refrigerated truck in San Francisco on Saturday, drove it to Marin, and when CHP officers tried to approach in San Anselmo, the truck took off and led them on a chase through West Marin, riding on rims after a spike strip was deployed and circling around Point Reyes Station. [SFGate]
Photo: SFBART/Twitter